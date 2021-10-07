EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj on Lucifer 2 with Mohanlal: “Hopefully, we will take it on floors by mid next year”

The 2019 Prithviraj directed political drama, Lucifer, with Mohanlal in the lead is till date the highest grossing film of Malayalam cinema. It featured Prithviraj himself in an extended cameo and the makers kept an open ending with scope for a sequel. And now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj confirmed that Lucifer 2 is in the offing and it will go on floors by mid next year.

“If not for the pandemic, we should have ideally been shooting for the second part of Lucifer by now. In-fact, we might have finished shooting for Lucifer 2,” he smiles, adding further, “It’s a film that requires the world to open up and the travel scenarios to be back to normal. I am hoping that by the time I finish this magnum opus I am involved with as an actor, Aadujeevitham, which should be sometime by mid next year, the things will be close to normal and I will be working on Lucifer 2.”

Over the last few years, Prithviraj and Mohanlal have gelled very well over films and more. While Prithviraj has directed the veteran actor in Lucifer and Bro Daddy, Mohanlal too is collaborating with Prithvi in his directorial debut, Baroz. “I have directed Mohanlal sir in two films and of course, his directorial has me in a pivotal role. We shot for a couple of weeks, but had to stop the shoot due to the second wave of pandemic,” says Prithviraj.

He adds, “It’s wonderful to have gotten the opportunity to collaborate with him repeatedly. He is a legend and pretty much everyone in the Malayalam cinema looks up-to him. He is a fantastic actor and for him to place so much trust on me as a filmmaker is so gratifying. It makes me want to do better.” Prithviraj informs that the lockdown resulted in their bond growing stronger. “We have grown so close outside of the cinema because we live in the same building. It’s great to spend so much time with the legend, there is so much to learn. I can only count my lucky stars,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was last seen in Brahmam, which premiered on Amazon Prime recently. It’s the official remake of Sriram Raghavan’s thriller, Adhadhun. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the complete interview with Prithviraj goes live soon!

