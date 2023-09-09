Exclusive: Vishal with Mark Antony co-stars recreates the viral Tum Tum magic

Remember the Tum Tum song from Vishal’s Enemy, which made the entire nation groove? Well, we got that magic recreated by none other than the actor/producer himself. Some time back this year the song went viral on social media. Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth too grooved to this viral track of Vishal from Enemy.

The song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy, starring Vishal and Arya in parallel leads, became a nationwide sensation this year. The catchy tune and upbeat tempo made it a perfect party song, and it was soon being played everywhere.

Even several celebrities, the likes of Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Aditi Rao shared their dance videos to this Tum Tum song on their social media accounts. The rhythm is still fresh in the audience’s heart when we catch a glimpse of none other than the trendsetter himself grooving to his viral number with his Mark Anthony co-stars at the Pinkvilla office.

Watch the video of Vishal creating his Tum Tum song at the Pinkvilla office during his visit for the upcoming film Mark Anthony

Vishal’s upcoming project

Vishal will soon be seen in his upcoming movie Mark Antony. Adhik Ravichandran helmed the direction of the movie with Ritu Varma starring as the female lead. The Mark Antony team, including Vishal, is brimming with optimism for the movie, as evident from their enthusiastic remarks so far. The film's soundtrack was crafted by multi-talented G V Prakash Kumar. Given its classification as a science-fiction comedy, the anticipation surrounding Mark Antony is notably elevated.

Vishal's recent box office track record hasn't been ideal. Notably, his last theatrical release, Laththi, premiered nearly a year ago in December 2022.

Currently, the actor is facing some legal issues which is why there’s a delay in the film’s release. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet by the makers of the film. Nevertheless, there's heightened anticipation for his return to the big screen, and fans are eager to see how he'll fare with this quirky and innovative subject.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court stays release of Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer Mark Antony?