First review on Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam performance OUT; Vishnu Vishal is in awe

Lal Salaam has been generating quite a buzz recently, with the release date of the film approaching ever so near. The film has been directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and promises to be a gritty sports drama set against the backdrop of cricket and communism.

The lead actor of the film, Vishnu Vishal took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to share his excitement after completing the dubbing of the film. Speaking about Rajinikanth’s performance in the film, the actor said that he was in awe after watching Thalaivar’s performance and also assured the fans that Lal Salaam is going to be a great watch.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Rajinikanth. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions and is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Rajinikanth, Vikranth, Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, and others in important roles. Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev is also set to play a cameo role in the film. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

More about Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s films

Lal Salaam will mark Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 4th film as a director in the Tamil Film Industry. Her previous works include the cult classic 3, with Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, Vai Raja Vai, and Cinema Veeran, a documentary feature.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects:

Rajinikanth has had a terrific 2023 with his hit film Jailer and is looking to continue this success streak in his upcoming movies as well, starting with TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The film is also rumored to star Amitabh Bachchan in an important role and will be produced by Lyca Productions. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth also has a project lined up with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has said in multiple interviews that the film with Rajinikanth is going to be experimental, something that the actor has not done before in his career. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

In addition to this, there are also rumors to suggest that Rajinikanth will be doing a film with either Mari Selvaraj or collaborate once again with Nelson Dilipkumar.

ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 172 going to be Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar?