First review on Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam performance OUT; Vishnu Vishal is in awe
Actor Vishnu Vishal shares his experience after watching Rajinikanth’s performance in Lal Salaam.
Lal Salaam has been generating quite a buzz recently, with the release date of the film approaching ever so near. The film has been directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and promises to be a gritty sports drama set against the backdrop of cricket and communism.
The lead actor of the film, Vishnu Vishal took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to share his excitement after completing the dubbing of the film. Speaking about Rajinikanth’s performance in the film, the actor said that he was in awe after watching Thalaivar’s performance and also assured the fans that Lal Salaam is going to be a great watch.
More about Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam is a sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Rajinikanth. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions and is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Rajinikanth, Vikranth, Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, and others in important roles. Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev is also set to play a cameo role in the film. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.
More about Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s films
Lal Salaam will mark Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 4th film as a director in the Tamil Film Industry. Her previous works include the cult classic 3, with Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, Vai Raja Vai, and Cinema Veeran, a documentary feature.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects:
Rajinikanth has had a terrific 2023 with his hit film Jailer and is looking to continue this success streak in his upcoming movies as well, starting with TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The film is also rumored to star Amitabh Bachchan in an important role and will be produced by Lyca Productions. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth also has a project lined up with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has said in multiple interviews that the film with Rajinikanth is going to be experimental, something that the actor has not done before in his career.
In addition to this, there are also rumors to suggest that Rajinikanth will be doing a film with either Mari Selvaraj or collaborate once again with Nelson Dilipkumar.
ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 172 going to be Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar?
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more