Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan revealed how Ram Charan requested him for cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Pan-India star Ram Charan is considered one of the best in the entertainment business. With his charismatic charm and impressive talent, he continues to entertain his fans and viewers.

The 2022 movie RRR directed by SS Rajamouli garnered worldwide recognition and elevated Ram Charan's artistic reputation to new heights. Additionally, his noteworthy guest appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received widespread acclaim. But, did you know how Ram Charan landed a special cameo role in Salman Khan's film? Read on for the complete story.

Salman Khan shares the story of Ram Charan

In a throwback video from Godfather’s promotions, when Salman Khan was asked about how Ram Charan entered the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for a special cameo role, Salman revealed, “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘no-no’. But he said ‘I want to be with you in the same frame’. I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning he got his vanity van, he even got his costume. He was there before us. So I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ To which he said I just want to be here”.

Ram Charan did a special cameo role in a song named Yentamma along with Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati , and other members of the film. For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram starring Thala Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

More about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was bankrolled by Salman Khan and directed by Farhad Samji. The film was distributed by Zee Studios worldwide and also featured Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

More about Godfather

Godfather starring Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi is an adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. Godfather has a stellar cast that includes Nayanthara, Satyadev, Sayaji Shinde, and Murali Mohan, among others. Salman Khan did an extended cameo in his first Telugu movie. Godfather was released theatrically on October 5, 2022.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time for his upcoming biggie titled Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Nassar.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's upcoming film tentatively titled RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor is all set to go on floors soon. As per reports, director Buchi Babu Sana is currently busy searching for the right locations along with cinematographer Rathnavelu.

