'Forever valentines': Allu Arjun's picture-perfect Valentine's Day celebration with wife Sneha Reddy and kids Here's how Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrated Valentine's Day

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. They inspire their fans with their love story and companionship. The power couple has been married for over a decade and have two wonderful kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Allu and Sneha Reddy celebrated their Valentine’s Day evening with their lovely children and shared a picture with their complete family showcasing how they celebrated the day of love. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle, and shared an adorable picture with her complete family and wrote, “Forever Valentines (pink-heart emoji)”.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s Valentine’s Day evening

In the picture, everyone is all smiles as they are about to cut the cake. Sneha Reddy was seen holding the matchbox while, the Pushpa star was seen holding her pretty angel Allu Arha. Later, Allu Arjun also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the customized cake marking the day of love in red along with Sneha Reddy’s heartwarming post. As soon as she dropped the elegant pictures, the comments section of the post was flooded with praise and love from fans.

More about Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy first met at a friend's wedding in the US. It was love at first sight for Allu Arjun, and he immediately fell head over heels for Sneha. The two started dating soon after, and their relationship quickly blossomed.

Advertisement

Although, Sneha and Arjun's relationship faced some challenges due to their different backgrounds. Sneha is an engineer from a non-filmy background, while Allu Arjun is the stalwart son of the renowned producer Allu Aravind . However, their love for each other was strong, and they overcame all obstacles to be together. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2011. The wedding was attended by many celebrities and dignitaries.

Allu Arjun's upcoming movies

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next big film, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil , who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and the film is helmed by Sukumar. The action entertainer is slated to be released on 15th August 2024. Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise which was released in the year 2021.

ALSO READ: News: KGF star Yash won't be essaying Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's upcoming film 'Jai Hanuman'