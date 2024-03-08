Tamannaah Bhatia to play Shiv Shakti in Odela 2; makers release riveting first look on Maha Shivratri

Tamannaah Bhatia is undeniably one the most celebrated actors in the industry who has not just mesmerized southern industries but also left a charm in other industries. The actress recently celebrated her 19 glorious years in the film industry.

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Odela 2 which is a sequel to its 2022 released film titled Odela Railway Station. In a recent update, makers have shared Tamannaah's first look from the upcoming mystical-thriller.

First look poster of Tamannaah in Odela 2

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Tamannaah took to her social handle X and shared the first look poster of Odela 2 and tweeted, “#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri." In the poster, Tamannaah can be seen walking around a ghat in the attire of Naga Saadhu while holding a damroo in her hand along with a stick filled with red and yellow mouli (sacred) thread.

Later, the makers of Odela 2 also took their X handle and tweeted, “Saluting 19 years of ur sheer passion, diligence, versatility n supremacy… I’m sure this NEVER EVER BEFORE avatar #Bhairavi aka Shiva Shakti will be Immortal Dear @tamannaahspeaks.. B’coz Bholenath is wid us now n ever! Har Har Mahadev #HappySivaratri."

Tamannaah’s spiritual visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Recently, Tamannaah went to Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadeva at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She later shared pictures from her visit. In the picture, the Baahubali actor was seen seeking the blessings of sacred Jyotirlinga while in other pictures she was seen around artistic designs made on the walls of the temple showing Lord Mahadeva along with Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman.

Tamannaah’s upcoming films

The Dharma Durai star is presently filming for the upcoming thriller Odela 2 in the beautiful city of Kashi. The film is helmed by Ashok Teja and bankrolled by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in a joint effort. The supernatural-thriller also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting roles. Kantara, Garuda Gamana fame music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the background scores of the film while Rajeev Nair has been appointed as an art director.

Tamannaah was recently seen in Netflix India's anthology series Lust Stories 2, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also acted in the films Bhola Shankar , starring Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, and Jailer , starring Thalaivar Rajinikanth.

