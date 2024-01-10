Prabhas unveils FIRST look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life; features actor in rustic shepherd glance

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran set the screens on fire with their previous film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel. As the film has become a huge success, Prithviraj is gearing up for his next big project’s release, the film called The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham is set to the theaters on 10th April 2024.

As reported earlier, Prabhas has taken it upon himself and has launched the first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film. The Rebel star wrote in his official Instagram handle, “Thrilled to unveil the official first-look poster of Prithviraj Sir’s #TheGoatLife - a journey of the indomitable human spirit.”

See the official first look of The Goat Life

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran surely seem to have created an essential bond with one another over the time they spent together working on Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

The Prashanth Neel directorial film was a re-telling of the director’s own debut film Ugramm which featured Srii Murali in the lead role but only this time the core idea of the film was taken into consideration and was developed exponentially into a whole other scale in terms of premise and execution.

Advertisement

The film featured an ensemble cast of actors which included Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more actors in essential roles.

Coming to Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life, the film talks about a Malayali immigrant laborer called Najeeb who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. The film has been in production hell since 2009, a year after the film's director Blessy had read the novel.

Back in 2009, the director had signed a deal with the story's original author and developed it into a script, which later cast Prithviraj in the leading role as well. After years of trying to find a producer to fund this project, Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined along with Blessy as the producers back in 2015.

The filming for the project began in 2018 and continued till 2022, citing some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crew was stranded in Jordan for 70 days during the shoot and were eventually evacuated via the Indian government's evacuation program, Vande Bharat Mission.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, who went up to the point of severe health conditions owing to the malnourished and hunger-stricken body he needed to feature for the character of Najeeb.

Along with him the the film also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in crucial roles. The film's cinematography was handled by Sunil KS, while Sreekar Prasad did the editing. The film also has AR Rahman composing for its tracks and background scores, making this his 3rd Malayalam project after Mohanlal starrer Yoddha in 1992 and the 2022 Fahadh Faasil starrer film Malayankunju.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Christmas special hamper from co-star Kajol