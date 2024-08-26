Hema Committee row: Actress Geetha Vijayan accuses filmmaker Thulasidas of misconduct, another junior artist raises voice against actor Baburaj

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Amid the Hema Committee report on Mollywood, actress Geetha Vijayan came forward and narrated her ordeal. She revealed that she lost several opportunities in the film industry after taking a firm stand and speaking about her unpleasant experiences during shoots. As per a report by Onmanorama, the actress specifically took director Thulasidas' name and disclosed that he behaved inappropriately towards her back in 1991 during the shooting of the film Chanchattam.

Geetha shared that director Thulasidas did not inflict any physical harm on her, but there have been times when he did knock on her door and called her up a few times. According to the report, the actress has agreed to share all the details if the committee approaches her.

"When I entered the film industry as a newcomer in 1991, I faced a bad experience. I responded immediately and said 'no' where it was necessary. This made me an outcast in the eyes of many. Standing up for oneself means losing opportunities. If I get roles, fine; if not, so be it," Onmanorama quoted Geetha.

On the other hand, a junior artist has also raised her voice against those who abused her in the Malayalam film industry. She revealed that actor Baburaj sexually abused her at his home a few years ago. She further claimed she was invited to the actor's house under the pretext of offering her a pivotal role in a movie. According to Onmanorama’s report, she was told that the screenwriter and director of the film would also be in attendance at his house.

However, things didn't go as planned. The junior artist revealed that Baburaj was all alone at his house. She said, "I realized that Baburaj was alone. He gave me a room to rest and told me that the filmmakers would come shortly. However, after a while, he knocked at the door and then started physically abusing me."

The artist revealed that she never met the actor again and left the house. However, Baburaj continued to message her, but she never responded to them. Earlier today, actor Minu Muneer also stated that Jayasurya, Idavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and Mukesh physically and verbally abused her back in 2013. All these incidents are being reported following the Hema Committee report.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

