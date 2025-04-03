Throwback to when Trisha Krishnan felt guilty working with Mahesh Babu: ‘He wouldn’t even go…’

Trisha Krishnan has been a leading diva in South cinema for many years and has worked with some of the biggest stars. However, when it came to Mahesh Babu, with whom she starred in films like Athadu, things were different—she once admitted to feeling guilty. In an older interview, the actress revealed the reason behind it.

Speaking to IndiaGlitz Telugu in a past interview, Trisha shared that she had known about Mahesh Babu long before they worked together in films, dating back to their college days. However, their interactions at the time were limited to brief exchanges of pleasantries.

Recalling their college days, Trisha said, “Not many know this, but I've known Mahesh for a long time. He was in Chennai during his college days, and we had mutual friends. That's how we met. We had no idea we'd become actors back then; it was just a 'hi, bye' friendship.”

Continuing in the interview, the Vidaamuyarchi star shared how things changed once she and Mahesh Babu began working together in films. Trisha admitted that she felt guilty after seeing the immense hard work he put into each project.

In her words: “Mahesh is a hard worker. He'd be on set from morning till 10 pm. Seeing his dedication made me feel guilty.He wouldn't even go to his caravan. He'd sit in front of the monitor and observe every scene, whether it involved me, the comedians, or anyone else.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Trisha and Mahesh Babu have collaborated on several classic films, including Sainikudu, Khiladi Bhaiya, and more.

Fast forward to today, both actors are making headlines with their upcoming projects. Trisha is currently working with some of the biggest South superstars, including Ajith in Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara, and Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, among others.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has fans eagerly awaiting his highly anticipated project SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun hides his new look in latest photo as he celebrates son Ayaan's birthday at home