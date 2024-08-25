Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as General Secretary from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists after being accused of sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Renowned Malayalam actor Siddique has resigned from his position as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after a young actress levelled serious allegations against him. As per a report by Onmanorama, the actor has submitted his resignation letter to the president of the organisation, who is none other than Mohanlal. Siddique stated that he is stepping down as the general secretary owing to the sexual assault allegations against him.

In a conversation with a TV channel, Siddique stated, "I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned."

For the unversed, actress Revathy Sampath recently levelled serious allegations against Siddique and accused him of sexually assaulting her a few years ago. Revathy claimed that it was not just her who faced abuse, but many of her friends have faced similar instances with him in the past.

Onmanorama quoted, "Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the promotions of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape."

She further revealed that she opened up about her ordeal back in 2019 and has again gained the courage to talk about the issue in public.

She also recalled how Siddique told her that he was quite powerful and she could do nothing against him. Meanwhile, the incident with Revathy dates back to 2016.

Before Siddique, Malayalam director Ranjith was accused of misconduct by a Bengali actress named Sreelekha Mitra. She revealed that during the filming of Paleri Manikyam somewhere around 2009-10, she was assaulted by the renowned figure.

However, Ranjith denied such allegations and took a firm stand against her. Talking to regional media, he revealed that the actress was suitable for the part following which she was removed from the film. There was nothing wrong on his part.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

