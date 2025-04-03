Is Vijay Deverakonda joining Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 cast with Nani? Sukumar REACTS to rumors

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa franchise has been a massive global success. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Interestingly, the ending of Pushpa 2 hinted at a mysterious character shown from the back, leading to widespread speculation about which actor could be playing the role. Amid rumors that Vijay Deverakonda or Nani might be part of Pushpa 3, Sukumar addressed the topic during an awards event in Chennai.

However, he chose to keep the mystery alive with a cryptic response. When asked about the film, he said, as quoted by Gulte, "The Sukumar you are meeting in 2025 also do not know about it. But the Sukumar from 2026 might be able to answer the question."

Sukumar's statement dismissed the speculation surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Nani but also hinted that more details would be revealed in the future. Despite his playful response, it was clear that the director was deliberately keeping things under wraps.

At an earlier event, producer Ravi Shankar shared an update on Pushpa 3 and its expected release timeline. He confirmed that the film is in development, but will take time to start production. The producer shared that Allu Arjun is currently busy with two projects—one with Atlee and another with Trivikram Srinivas.

These films will take around two years to complete. Pushpa 3 will begin only after these commitments. Ravi Shankar said, "Pushpa 3 is definitely on! Allu Arjun is presently doing two films with director Atlee Kumar and another one with Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3 will be after these two films. He’ll take at least two years to complete the two films."

Advertisement

He further mentioned that director Sukumar is also occupied with a film starring Ram Charan. This project will take at least two years before he can shift focus to Pushpa 3. Considering these schedules, the third installment is expected to begin production in about two and a half years.

Ravi Shankar assured fans that the team plans to move forward quickly. Unlike previous delays, they aim to complete the film within three years. The target release is set for 2028.

ALSO READ: Watch: Allu Arjun goes incognito as he returns to Hyderabad; Rashmika Mandanna flashes million-dollar smile at airport