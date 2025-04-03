Machante Maalakha OTT release: When and where to watch Soubin Shahir starrer Malayalam comedy drama online
Here’s everything you need to know about the Soubin Shahir starrer Malayalam movie Machante Maalakha ahead of its digital premiere.
Machante Maalakha is a Malayalam comedy-drama that received a positive response from audiences after its release on February 27. Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024, the film faced a delay but still performed well. Now, it is set for its OTT release soon.
When and where to watch Machante Maalakha
Machante Maalakha will start streaming on Manorama Max from April 4. Announcing the news on Instagram, the OTT platform wrote, “The family movie ‘Machante Maalakha,’ directed by Boban Samuel and starring Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod, will be available on Manorama Max from April 4.”
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Machante Maalakha
Machante Maalakha follows the story of Sajeevan and his troubled marriage with Bijimol, which is further strained by Kunjumol’s constant interference. The situation escalates when Gopi, Sajeevan’s father-in-law, steps in, adding to the family tensions.
As conflicts intensify, legal battles arise, with courtroom proceedings playing a crucial role in shaping events. With disputes growing, relationships are put to the test, making for an engaging family drama.
An unexpected incident in the final act changes everything, leading to a major character’s sudden transformation. This shift paves the way for a swift resolution, culminating in reconciliation and bringing closure to long-standing conflicts.
Cast and crew of Machante Maalakha
Machante Maalakha is directed by Boban Samuel and written by Ajeesh P. Thomas, with the story by Jexson Antony. The film is backed by renowned Malayalam producer Abraham Mathew.
The cast features Soubin Shahir as Sajeevan, a KSRTC conductor, and Dhyan Sreenivasan as Advocate Jijo. Namitha Pramod plays Bijimol, a medical shop owner, while Dileesh Pothan portrays Dasan, Sajeevan’s elder brother. Manoj K. U. takes on the role of Gopi, Bijimol’s father, and Vineeth Thattil plays Ramesan, Dasan’s friend. Shanthi Krishna appears as Kunjumol, Bijimol’s mother, with Sheelu Abraham as Advocate Sreeja. Lal Jose rounds out the cast as Court Judge Eswaran Pillai.
