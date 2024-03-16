Here’s why Samantha Ruth Prabhu thinks Citadel is ‘the hardest role' of her life; says she is proud of herself

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name that needs no introduction. The actress, who has been an active part of the industry for more than 14 years now, has won over fans’ hearts with her unique and versatile performances over the years.

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu rom-com Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American web-series Citadel, helmed by director duo Raj & Dk. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her performance in the series, and mentioned that it was the hardest role she has done till date, and that she is proud of herself.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she shot Citadel under the most grilling circumstances

Opening up in a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the filming for Citadel took place under the most severe conditions. She mentioned that she was physically weak while the film’s shooting was going on. Talking in the interview, the actress said:

“It is actually the hardest role of my life simply because I was and I had to do it at that point of time when I was really weak. So for me Citadel is already a success because I shot for it under the most grilling circumstances and I didn’t think that I could do it, but really when you asked again about it, like now I can say I’m very proud of myself”

It is understood that the filming for Citadel was going on right around the time when the Rangasthalam actress was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease named myositis. Following the production of Citadel India, and the rom-com Kushi, the actress had taken a hiatus from acting and only recently got back to work.

What we know about Citadel India so far

As mentioned earlier, Citadel India is helmed by ace director duo Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after the second season of the highly acclaimed show The Family Man, which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Apart from the Super Deluxe actress, Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead. Earlier this year, Samantha had revealed via her social media that the film’s post production works, including dubbing are under way, adding fuel to the fans’ excitement. It is speculated that the film will be released later this year, however, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

