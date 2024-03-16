Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes memorable fashion statement in glittery outfit as she is clicked in Delhi; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry at present. The actress, who recently completed her 14th year in the film industry, has continued to entertain fans with her versatile performances over the years.

But her versatility and acting skills are not the only thing that Samantha is known for. It is quite well known that the actress is a fashionista and often makes fashion statements in her public appearances. Earlier today (March 16th), the actress was spotted in Delhi donning a glamorous glittery golden top which she paired with a cream brown palazzo. She was also seen donning a statement necklace that perfectly complemented her outfit. It is understood that the actress was heading for a conclave which is to be held in the city, which follows her journey in the film industry.

Check out the video below:

It is also learnt that Samantha also opened up about her internal battles, and confidence issues while talking at the film conclave in Delhi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the 2023 romantic comedy film Kushi. The film helmed by Shiva Nirvana also featured Jayaram, Sharad Kelkar, Saranya Ponvannan and more in crucial roles. Although the film garnered a mixed response from the audience, the chemistry between the two lead actors received immense praise.

Following Kushi, Samantha had taken a break from acting owing to health concerns. The actress revealed that she suffered from an auto-immune disease known as myositis, and needed some time to focus on herself. However, she also mentioned quite recently that she is getting back to work, and even started her own health podcast.

The actress will next be seen in the Indian version of the American web-series Citadel. The show is helmed by Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with Samantha after the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man Season 2.

Further, Citadel India also features Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha had revealed quite recently that she had started dubbing for the film. It is speculated that the show will be released later this year, although there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

