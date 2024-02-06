Inside Ayalaan success party: Sivakarthikeyan leaves fan curious as he poses with DON director Cibi

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is known for his commendable performances in films like Velaikkaran and Kanaa and has always tried an experimental way to explore cinema in its finest manner. The perfect example can be termed as his latest Sci-fi release Ayalaan helmed by R.Ravikumar.



On Monday, the Maaveeran actor celebrated the success of his latest film along with his commendable team. His previously released film DON director Cibi Chakravarthi was also spotted at the party. In the picture The Doctor actor was seen with Cibi smiling and happily posing along with his ensemble team of Sankranthi release Ayalaan.



This has left his fans curious as it seems like they are going to team up for another big project in future or it's just a moment of celebration in which they both were seen together. Only time will tell!

Sivakarthikeyan poses with filmmaker Cibi at Ayalaan success party

Ayalaan OTT release update

Ayalaan will be available for streaming on Sun NXT. The film, directed by R. Ravikumar, produced by 24 AM Studios, features Sivakarthikeyan as a farmer who befriends a friendly extraterrestrial creature named Ayalaan. The film with a unique plot blended with entertainer and emotions has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.



Ayalaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film’s cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah, editing by Ruben, production design by T Muthuraj, and stunt choreography by Anbariv.



The film also features Sharad Kelkar, David Broughton-Davies, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, Kothandam, and Rahul Madhav. The film is produced by KJR Studios, with Ezhumalaiyan. T as the executive producer.



Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Rajkumar Periasami’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. The film also features prominent names like Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. The film is expected to be released in August next year; however, official confirmation is awaited. The actor is also getting together with veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss for a film tentatively titled SK23.



