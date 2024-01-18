Ayalaan 2 in the making? Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi entertainer likely to get a sequel

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Pongal and despite stiff competition with Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Ayaalan has managed to hold its ground. Owing to the mostly positive reception of Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about a potential Part 2 of the film.

During one of the theatre visits, Sivakarthikeyan interacted with the crowd and spoke about an idea for Ayalaan Part 2. He also assured the crowd that there will not be a Part 2 just for the sake of it but that there is a solid idea behind it. The actor went on to add, “We know how much you liked the alien, so we will rectify our minor mistakes in the next part and give a better output.”

Ayaalan marks the birth of a new and truly original attempt in Tamil cinema. A film about an alien, something that has not been done before, except for the likes of the legendary MGR’s 1963 film Kalai Arasi, which was the first Indian so-called ‘alien’ movie. While Ayalaan was received well among family audiences, the film was subject to some minor criticisms from cinephiles.

Ayalaan has been shot over a period of 6 years, facing countless hurdles along the way. From budgeting issues and VFX challenges to actor’s dates issues. Hopefully, for Part 2, these issues will be rectified and sorted out well before the film enters its production phase.

The newly released film has been written and directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, and others. Actor Siddharth, although not physically present, has dubbed for the character of the alien, which has worked wonders for the film. Legendary music composer, AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming project

Sivakarthikeyan's next project is tentatively titled SK21 and will be directed by R Periyasamy. The actor will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi for the very first time in this action drama. The film is being jointly produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. It was also recently announced that the OTT rights of SK21 have been acquired by Netflix.

As a producer, Sivakarthikeyan is also awaiting the release of his film, Kottukaali, which will premiere at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival, scheduled to be conducted from 15th February 2024 to 25th February 2024. Kottukaali stars Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles and has been directed by Pebbles director fame PS Vinothraj.

