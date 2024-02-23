Amaran: Director Rajkumar Periasamy talks about Sai Pallavi's role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer

Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated film Amaran unveiled its teaser and first-look poster of the actor on February 16 evening, a day before Sivakarthikeyan's birthday. The teaser was power-packed providing fans with a complete adrenaline rush along with a patriotic touch.

The film will mark Sivakarthikeyan's entry into the action genre. Now, as per reports, some exciting details have been shared from the upcoming movie which is related to the ongoing schedule, and about Sai Pallavi who will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film.

Rajkumar Periasamy talks about Amaran

During an interview, director Rajkumar Periasamy talked about his upcoming film Amaran and said that Sai Pallavi also has a challenging role in the movie. Further, he also revealed that some crucial portions are to be shot between, Sai and Sivakarthikeyan. The audience will also witness some high-paced songs and dance sequences in Amaran.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is said to be very happy with the current output. He quoted, “I know how she works, and she is very choosy. I didn't give her a script first, rather I gave her a synopsis. I know her for a long time now, but that does not mean she'll just accept it if I offer her a script.

He continued, She always looks for characters. Once she read the synopsis and the screenplay, she responded positively, and told me we have to meet. When we met she asked me a few doubts, which I clarified. There are several challenging elements for her character in the film as well. We are almost done with her portions, very few days are left. Maximum scenes are done. Even the scenes which I think would be difficult turn out to be easy when she is acting. She studies the scene, what happens before, what happens after, what is the emotion.

She turns the conditions into favorable ones for her to act in, and then she nails the job. And she is very fast. It is possible to shoot even six scenes in a single day with her. She is very fast in changing costumes for her scenes as well.” However, the makers have not revealed any further details about the project or anything more related to Sai Pallavi in the upcoming action-thriller.

More about Amaran

Wishing Doctor movie actor Sivakartikeyan on his birthday, Ulaganyagan Kamal Haasan took to his social platform X and shared new poster of Amaran recently. He tweeted, “Happy birthday dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan I wish you a long life. #Amaran Delighted to release the title teaser of the movie.”

Sivakarthikeyan also took to his X account to share the proud moment and wrote, “I'm honored to have portrayed #MajorMukundVaradarajan. Get ready for the journey of courage and valour.”

Directed and written by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran features a stellar cast, including Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and others. The film is being jointly bankrolled by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. It was also recently announced that the OTT rights of the film have been bagged by Netflix.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming films

Sai Pallavi will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming movie Thandel helmed by Karthikeya 2 fame director Chandoo Mondeti. The film marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, who previously shared the screen in the acclaimed movie Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. There are reports that Sai Pallavi will be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to a Pinkvilla report from last year, filming for this project alongside Ranbir Kapoor is expected to commence in February 2024.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming projects

As a first-time producer, the Maaveeran star is also awaiting the release of his film, Kottukaali, which will premiere at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival, scheduled to be conducted from 15th February 2024 to 25th February 2024. Kottukaali stars Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles and has been directed by Pebbles fame director PS Vinothraj.

