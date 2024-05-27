Inside Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam’s graduation ceremony: Excited mom Namrata Shirodkar hoots, sister Sitara shares videos, pics

Every father’s biggest moment of pride or happiness comes from his children’s achievements, and that is exactly the case with Superstar Mahesh Babu today, as his son Gautam Ghattamaneni completed his high school graduation from an institution in New York.

Mahesh Babu’s congratulatory message for son Gautam

Reacting to Gautam’s graduation, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from the graduation ceremony, including one with his son Gautam. In the caption to his post, Mahesh wrote, “My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today.”

Even Gautam’s mother, Namrata Shirodkar, and sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, shared their pride and joy on social media with a lovely Instagram post.

Check out Namrata and Sitara’s post for Gautam

Mahesh Babu’s beard look for SSMB29?

It is now known to all that Mahesh has been preparing for his upcoming film SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli for the last few months. According to reports, Mahesh has been maintaining the thick bearded look with long hair for his character in the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahesh is currently preparing for his role in Rajamouli’s adventure saga, for which the actor is undergoing intense physical training. A couple of months ago, Mahesh also supposedly visited Germany to train with a fitness expert for the film. Since then, the actor is believed to have been training hard.

Everything you need to know about SSMB29 so far

SSMB29 is an upcoming Pan-Indian film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film’s screenplay has been penned by legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad, with the direction being handled by his son, SS Rajamouli.

According to reports, the film’s pre-production is currently in full swing, and the film is expected to go on floors shortly.

According to the writer of SSMB29, the film’s plot is set against the backdrop of the African jungles and will follow an Indiana Jones-esque style. Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keeravani has already begun composing the music for the movie.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 to go on floors in August?