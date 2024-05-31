Mahesh Babu pens emotional note on superstar father Krishna's birth anniversary: 'You are deeply missed'

Today is an emotional day for superstar Mahesh Babu as it marks the birth anniversary of his late father and legendary Telugu actor Krishna. The Maharshi actor shared an unseen picture of his dad, remembering him on his special day.

Mahesh Babu pens down emotional note for late father

Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram account to post an unseen old picture of his late father on his 81st birth anniversary. Sharing the sweet picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna… you are deeply missed, and will always live on in every memory of mine! (heart emojis)’’.

The picture shared by Mahesh is from Krishna's youth. But what's rather interesting is the uncanny resemblance between the father and son. Can you see the striking resemblance between the two?

The Guntur Kaaram actor shared a very close bond with his father and often embraces the opportunities to remember the legendary superstar and express his gratitude and love for his father.

Who was Krishna?

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, widely known as Krishna was a legendary Telugu actor who has appeared in over 350 films. Apart from acting, he had also ventured into production and direction.

The Gudachari 11 actor received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2009 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Krishna made his debut in the year 1965 with the romantic drama Thene Manasulu, helmed by Adurthi Subba Rao. The legendary actor passed away on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad but his legacy is still alive through his son Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli which is tentatively named, SSMB29. As per reports, the film would be a thrilling jungle adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. The Srimanthudu actor is anticipated to be seen in 8 different avatars in the film.

Although, no official confirmation has been made on this, but reports suggest that the shooting for the film will begin around August or September, this year. It is worth mentioning that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be collaborating for the first time with SSMB29.

