Meet Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara who donated her first salary of Rs 1 crore and is a star in the making

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni will turn 12 this year. The power couple’s little princess is now a big girl. Known for her confidence and girl-next-door vibes, Sitara enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

At this tender age, Sitara has already achieved fame and success. She landed her first project when she was just 11. Sitara appeared in an advertisement for a popular jewelry brand and reportedly, she earned a whopping amount as her first salary which she donated to charity.

Sitara also made it to Times Square during the same period.

Amidst all the glory, how many of you are aware that Mahesh Babu’s daughter was once a victim of cybercrime? On that note, take a look at some of the unknown facts about the young star.

Who is Sitara Ghattamaneni?

Sitara Ghattamaneni is the youngest child of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar. She was born on July 20, 2012, and has an elder brother named Gautham Ghattamaneni.

As per starsunfolded.com, Sitara is currently completing her schooling at CHIREC International School in Hyderabad. The young girl is most definitely a child prodigy.

Besides being an actor and social media influencer, Sitara is also a trained dancer. She has learnt various dance forms including Kuchipudi and Ballet.

In her free time, Mahesh Babu’s only daughter loves to read books, dance, and swim. But wait, there’s more. Sitara knows how to play guitar and she also enjoys painting. Looking at her potential and talent, it's not wrong to say that Sitara could follow in her father's footsteps and become a bigger sensation soon.

Sitara’s bond with her father Mahesh Babu

Being the youngest in the family, Sitara is definitely the apple of everyone’s eye. Needless to say, she is Daddy’s little princess. The father-daughter duo shares an adorable bond which is quite evident from their cute pictures together.

Soon after the star kid made her way to Times Square, the proud father, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to express his immense pride for his daughter. He wrote. “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!”

As per reports, Sitara was paid a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore for endorsing the jewelry brand. She has also represented the brand on various global platforms.

Not only that, the young celebrity made her parents extremely proud by donating her first paycheck amount to charity. Sitara donated the money to help those the needy.

She surely has a heart of gold and this gesture of hers is proof of how well she has been raised by her parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Both Mahesh Babu and Siatara’s social media are filled with pictures of each other which scream nothing but love, warmth, and happiness.

How adorable do Mahesh Babu and Sitara look together, Right?

Recently, Sitara hit the headlines for revealing her dad’s secret in an interview. She spoke about how Mahesh Babu is extremely possessive about his hair.

“Appa just stood back and said don't touch my hair as he does not like people touching his hair and that is why I constantly try to touch his hair,” she said.

Sitara’s notable works

Way before being a brand ambassador for a popular jewelry brand, Sitara had been endorsing children's clothing brands on her social media account.

Apart from that, she has previously showcased her talent with her daddy dearest in the dance video. The song titled Penny from Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks Mahesh Babu’s daughter's first on-screen appearance.

Sitara’s flawless expressions and her energetic dance movies were appreciated by the audience in the song. Additionally, she has lent her voice to the character of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter also has a YouTube channel where she predominantly posts short videos on life updates, dance reels, and more.

Sitara fell victim to cybercrime

In a shocking turn of events, Sitara had fallen victim to cybercrime after an unidentified individual created a fake Instagram account impersonating her, misleading her followers with false trade and investment links.

The incident that happened in February 2024, was brought to light when Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to inform everyone that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the criminal.

Mahesh Babu's team along with the Madhapur police responded to the situation by issuing a public warning against the imposter.

