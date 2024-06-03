Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara receives a cute Bujji soft gift from makers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD; PIC

Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The flick has already generated immense buzz after its first glimpse. Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled the 6-ton beast from the action thriller named Bujji which has been trending on social media for some time now.

In a recent update, the makers sent a sweet gift to Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Have a look!

A special treat from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD

On June 3, Sitara took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture of the goodies and other stuff that she had received from the team Kalki. Sitara wrote, “I’m loving Bujji and I can't wait to see her soon.”

The surprise consists of many graphic stickers, along with some posters and some comic pages from the upcoming series Bujji and Bhairava along with a soft toy of a cute and dynamic Bujji car.

Ram Charan- Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela received the same amount of goodies from the Kalki 2898 AD team. Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram stories to give a shoutout to team Kalki 2898 AD.

See Upasana's post

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, is nothing short of a dream project for many, as it is hailed as a benchmark for science fiction films. Nag Ashwin, who directed Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati, is in charge of the project.

According to sources, the thriller film is based on a mythological story set against a desolate society in the future. The plot revolves around the enigmatic Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

Along with Prabhas, the film's strong cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. Aside from the major actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

Nag Ashwin authored and directed the film, which is produced by C. Aswini Dutt through Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is creating the soundtrack for the next sci-fi thriller. The next big thing in Indian cinema is expected to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

