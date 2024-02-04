Inside VIDEOS and PHOTOS: Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela host a GRANDIOSE celebration for Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is known for his impeccable roles and achievements in the Telugu industry is going to be felicitated with the honorable Padma Vibhushan by the Government of Bharat on Sunday, February 4. Now, to express pride and joy his daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela and actor-son Ram Charan hosted a grand celebration at their farmhouse in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The mega-celebration was attended by many honorable names from the Telugu film industry including Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, producers Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers, Swapna Dutt, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata, Sukumar, director Shankar Shanmugam, Vamsi, and veteran actor-comedian Brahmanandam among others.

Telangana CM Revanth Anumula and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy also joined the mega celebrations to honor Chiranjeevi. Many pictures and videos have surfaced from the events online which show glimpses of celebrations.

Videos and photos from Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan party hosted by Ram Charan

Earlier, Megastar’s daughter-in-law Upasana took to her official X handle and shared a picture of her father-in-law Chiranjeevi, seated along with her grandfather, Prathap C Reddy. Appreciating the fact that they both are Padma Vibhushan awardees in her family and penned a heartwarming caption that read, “honoured and blessed to have 2 #PadmaVIbhushan awardees in the family. My grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy & My Father in law Dr Chiranjeevi Konidela @KChiruTweets @DrPrathapCReddy”.

Upasana wishes father-in-law Chiranjeevi on winning Padma Vibhushan

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movies- H3

Megastar is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers of the film announced on social media with a striking poster along with the release date. He also released a video of his gruelling training as the makers block Sankranti 2025 for Chiranjeevi starrer.

He was last seen in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shawar Ali and Sushanth. The film couldn't fare well at the box office.

