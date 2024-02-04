Guntur Kaaram OTT release date: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu starrer Sankranti-released film

Guntur Kaaram will stream on the Netflix platform from February 9th, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram stars a massive ensemble cast of Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and many others.

The film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for the film.

