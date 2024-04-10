Are RRR producers no longer part of Thalapathy Vijay's tentatively titled Thalapathy 69? Reports

Thalapathy Vijay's tentatively titled project Thalapathy 69 is one of the most anticipated projects in the film industry. Meanwhile, it is being reported that DVV Entertainment who has backed magnum opus RRR has left the project.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  09:38 PM IST |  328
Has makers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69 backed out of project?
Has makers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69 backed out of project (PC: Thalapathy Vijay Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay is absolutely one of the greatest and most respected names in the industry. The Bigil actor is set to embark on an entirely different road, as he has decided to enter politics. Meanwhile, the discussion around his most recent project, Thalapathy 69, has become a sensational topic since its announcement. 

However, new reports are surfacing online that DVV Entertainment helmed by renowned producer D.V.V Danayya has opted out of Thalapathy's farewell film.

DVV Entertainment opted out from Thalapathy 69: Report

As per the latest reports, DVV Entertainment has allegedly left out Thalapathy Vijay's last project due to some undisclosed reasons and now the team is having talks with other renowned productions to produce the upcoming films. As per reports, it is being said that 7 Screen Studio, Sun Pictures, and AGS Entertainment are the possible contenders to board as producers for the special project. 

However, all the respective production houses have worked with Thalapathy Vijay before except AGS Entertainment as they are backing up Thalapathy's 68 project titled GOAT. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made by the makers or cast members for the following.

More about Thalapathy 69

Earlier, it was reported that Tamil director H Vinoth will direct Thalapathy Vijay's farewell project, which is said to be a political thriller film. According to the source, the filmmaker had a script-reading session with Thalapathy Vijay, which piqued his interest. However, an official update has yet to be issued that H Vinoth is onboard for Thalapathy's final film.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films

The crew of The Greatest Of All Time, led by Thalapathy Vijay, was recently seen at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. According to their latest schedule, they are currently in Russia filming some high-octane action sequences with Thalapathy Vijay himself. 

The project, co-written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is supposed to be a science fiction action film with Vijay playing dual characters. 

The film also features an ensemble cast in crucial roles, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and many others. It has also enlisted composer Yuvan Shankar Raja to work on the songs and background scores for the sci-fi thriller. The project has been bankrolled by Archana Kalapathi under the banner of AGS Entertainment.



How excited are you for GOAT? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 4 Upcoming Movies of Prabhas: From Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab to Spirit

Credits: Twitter
