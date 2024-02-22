Jailer 2 script work in progress, actor who played Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in the film confirms

Thalaivar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, created a box office rampage in theatres during its release. The film garnered immense love and affection from the audience as well as critics. Some also hailed it as the blockbuster of the year while many termed it as the best portrayal of Thalaivar in recent years.

Due to the film’s positive response and huge appreciation, the makers have started working on a sequel, reportedly Jailer 2, which will be a continuation of Jailer. In the recent development, Mirnaa Menon who played the character of Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in the film has spilled some details about the upcoming project.

Mirnaa Menon on Jailer sequel

During an interview session for her upcoming film Birthmark, Mirnaa said that Nelson is working on the Jailer 2 script and soon it will move to its production stage. If things are going as they are planned we may be able to hear some announcement related to the project soon. As for now, no announcement has been made on the works related to the Jailer sequel.

More about Jailer

The high-octane action movie Jailer marked Thalaivar's return to the big screen after a two-year break in the role of a retired police officer. The story follows Muthuvel Pandian as he tries to maintain order in the prison while also trying to protect his family from the gangsters.

Besides Rajinikanth , the film features a stellar cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, and Sunil with cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled under the production of Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming films

Rajinikanth is currently working with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel on his upcoming film titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and more in prominent roles, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer. He will also feature in Lokesh Kanagraj’s tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171.

