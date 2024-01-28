Janhvi Kapoor joins Suriya for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna?

Suriya and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are set to collaborate on a project together which is said to be based on the Mahabharata character Karna from Hindu mythology.

According to recent reports, it seems that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film opposite Suriya for the very first time.

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Suriya for Karna?

Moreover, the film which is based on the Mahabharata will be a pan-Indian flick that will be divided into two parts with a huge budget being bankrolled for it. Suriya will be playing the titular role with the film’s pre-production works underway as of now.

Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut this year with the Jr NTR film Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Janhvi in the lead role of Thangam along with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist of the film.

Although the film was initially announced to release this year on April 5, as per reports, it has been postponed due to pending works on the VFX of the film. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to feature in two other films this year with one of them being Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and another being Ulajh.

Suriya on the work front

Earlier this month, Suriya shared a tweet, informing that he has finished the shooting for his film Kanguva directed by Siva which is touted to be a massive period flick.

The film is said to be one of the most expensive Tamil films to be ever made and is expected to be released in several languages across the world. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Bobby Deol and Disha Patani who are making their Tamil debut with this film.

Earlier this week, the makers of Kanguva also released the first look of Bobby Deol from the film on the occasion of the actor’s 55th birthday, and was revealed to have the name Udhiran in the film.

Furthermore, Suriya is also set to join hands with director Sudha Kongara for their next film which has Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma joining them.

