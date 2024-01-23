EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara to get a new release date; To give more time to VFX

On January 8, 2024, NTR JR and Kortala Siva launched the teaser of their magnum opus, Devara, which was received with a positive response from the trade and audience alike. The visuals became the talk of the town and slowly started spiking curiosity around the film among the audience in the Hindi markets. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that NTR Jr. and Kortala Siva have decided to delay the release of Devara.

Devara delayed to late 2024 due to VFX

According to sources close to the development, Devara will no longer be released on April 5, 2024, as scheduled before. “Devara is a high on VFX film and the output is taking longer than expected. The makers are clear to not compromise on the visuals as the stakes are high. NTR Jr. is also very cautious about next after RRR and wants to deliver a big cinematic experience. The makers are now looking to arrive in the second half of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the VFX work is going on in full swing, about 20 days of shoot also remain and the same has been pushed a little due to the injury to Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist turn in Devara. “They don’t want to risk by shooting till the last minute and then delivering a compromised product on the edit and visual front. It’s better to wait for the right moment and come up with a film that stands true to the promises made,” the source added.

Jr. NTR to start War 2 in April 2024

The plot of Devara has been kept under wraps for now, however, the film rides on a formidable star cast comprising of NTR JR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. It’s a two-part film and is set against the backdrop of coastal lands with lots of action and drama. Meanwhile, NTR JR. is also a part of the YRF Spy Universe Film, War 2, with Hrithik Roshan. The Ayan Mukerji directorial goes on floors is expected to go on floors in April 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.