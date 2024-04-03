Jr NTR starrer Adhurs writer Kona Venkat spills beans on film’s sequel; says ‘there is no one who can do better…’

Pan India sensation Jr NTR is one of the celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always impressed fans with his dynamic presence on screen. Jr. NTR is one of those actors who can pull any genre easily and simply. His 2010 film Adhurs is a classic example of that as the actor is still being remembered for his rib-tickling comical timing in the film.

Now, in a recent update, Writer-Producer Kona Venkat who co-wrote Adhurs with director V.V. Vinayak has spilled some beans about the possibility of the sequel of the 2010 sensation Adhurs.

Kona Venkat on Jr NTR starrer Adhurs sequel

As per a report by HT Telugu, during an event when the audience asked if Kona Venkat wants to make a sequel to the 2004 comedy thriller Venky which featured Ravi Teja in a lead role. The producer responded to the question mentioning that he is not sure about Venky’s sequel but will surely work on Adhurs' sequel. He mentioned that if he has to go on a hunger strike in front of Jr NTR's house and put up a tent to convince him to say yes to the sequel he will do it.

Later Kona concluded saying, "There is no one who can do better than him. Not Telugu industry.. There is no one in the entire Indian industry. That character, that grooming, that modulation... no one in India can do that character like NTR.” Kona Venkat made this statement during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.

More about Jr NTR starrer Adhurs

The plot of Adhurs follows twin boys who were separated at birth. One was raised by their mother, and the other by the priest's family. They are unaware of each other's presence until one of them gets kidnapped by criminals due to a misunderstanding. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also features Nayanthara and Sheela. Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, and Tanikella Bharani play supporting parts.

Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award-winning composer, wrote the soundtrack for the comedy film, which was produced by Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan through Annapurna Studios. The film was released theatrically on January 13, 2010, and it received a lot of love and admiration for its storyline and the outstanding performances of the supporting actors. Jr NTR received a round of applause for his comical timing in the film from critics as well as cinema lovers.

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Up next for Jr NTR is Devara: Part 1, an action drama set in the coastal locations. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is the first in a two-part franchise, with Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many other actors are playing major roles in the film.

The film will be released on October 10, 2024, aligning with Dussehra in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

