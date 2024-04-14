Jagapathi Babu Exclusive Interview: Salman Khan was the first person I asked whether I should consider Aayush Sharma's film

The most loved antagonist of the film industry, Jagapathi Babu has always mesmerized cinema lovers with his roles- many have become legendary characters. The actor was last seen in Mahesh Babu's power-packed drama Guntur Kaaram.

Meanwhile, PinkVilla recently had an exclusive chat with the dynamic star Jagapathi Babu, where he shared his thoughts on Aayush Sharma’s action thriller Ruslaan and also shed light on his work experience with Superstar Salman Khan. The actor also spoke about sustaining long-term as a successful actor in the film industry.

An exclusive interview with Jagapathi Babu

1- Ruslaan is based on a powerful narrative? What drew you to this particular story?

Jagapathi Babu: It's a powerful narrative, and I was very sure that it will be delivered. Whatever they narrated, I was sure it was delivered. I think it was delivered better than what I heard. So that's what drew me to the story.

2- How did you approach the emotional depth and complexity of your character?

Jagapathi Babu: The emotional depth and complexity of the characters, is always an understanding between a director and the artist. I think it is something to do with, everything to do with the language of eyes too. So you will understand, I mean you know the story, the narration you heard and you know what the script demands and the body language and what exactly they want, the director will explain. And it's like how you get a grip on what the director wants, it becomes simple.

3- Recently, you shared your long-standing desire to work with Salman Khan. After Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, this is your second collab with him. If you could please elaborate on your rapport with him.

Jagapathi Babu: Yeah, Salman bhai yes, I wanted to and I did so I'm very happy about it second collaboration so it's it is a great feeling that Salman Bhai is behind whatever I did till now in two films. He was the first one I asked whether I should consider Aayush Sharma's film and he said ‘Yes definitely there is nothing like small or big films here. I think it's a good script…you should do it’. That's how that happened.

4- Be it Lingaa, Legend or Rangasthalam, you have aced antagonist roles like no other. How do you see that?

Jagapathi Babu: Yeah! Fortunately, I have fantastic roles in Legend, Rangasthalam, and Lingaa. Not so much Lingaa, but after that I did Annaatthe with Mr. Rajnikanth and it was awesome. There are so many others. I can mention Aravinda Sametha, Nannaku Prematho, Srimanthudu, so many of them. So Srimanthudu wasn't an antagonist, but yeah, it was a positive character as Mahesh Babu's father. So, yes, I enjoyed whatever I did and every bit was exciting because it's a new dimension for myself, to see myself in a different format altogether. My mother was saying like I never thought my son can look this cruel kind of a thing. (laughs).

5- Do you feel boxed in a certain kind of roles at times?

Jagapathi Babu: Yes, I do feel. I feel boxed and I am not very comfortable about doing it because of the same expressions, how many variations can I give as a negative person? So, have done all kinds of looks, modulations and expressions. Moreover, one thing is more than me feeling boxed in, its industry is failing to box me in. Because what happens is generally when I am casted in a particular role and people like it. The films which follow also become negative and go into the same genre. So that is one thing I don't understand. That is the way of the industry I understand, but people should also, I really hope and wish to think and expect that I can do other things also. I mean I do positive character, comedy. I have done all these as a hero. So I could do any other character too. So, hope I will be looking forward to better characterizations because I find a new me in myself, otherwise, I get bored of myself.

6- You are known for your versatility, and have worked in different languages. What do you believe are the key ingredients for a successful and long-lasting acting career in the Indian film industry?

Jagapathi Babu: The main key ingredients would be the director, the chemistry between the director and the artist. It's like kind of falling in love with each other. Once you understand the other person completely, you know exactly what you want and there are a few highs in these characterizations where you have to cash on. So that will create long-lasting acting because first of all cinema is magic. It's a fairyland. So in that magic, if we get the right ups the highs and feel the highs and do it, they'll stand out and that carries me to the next few projects which are happening.

7- Lastly, what’s next for Jagapathi Babu on the South front?

Jagapathi Babu: So yeah I'm doing Pushpa 2. I'm doing Salaar 2. I've done Salaar 1 but not Pushpa. Salaar I'm doing then I'm doing one with Ravi Teja, Mr. Bachchan. That again is huge, it is an antagonist but completely a different kind of a role. So I'm very happy with South lineup. Right now these are the films I can mention right now. The others are still in the pipeline and since I'm doing Mr. Bachchan, I must mention that this film is, it's been a very very very very long time since to see myself enjoying the shoot, thoroughly laughing, cracking jokes and listening to jokes and the crowd. Everything was exciting. It is exciting for me.

