Kadaisi Vivasayi actress Kasammal passes away at 71 after son brutally assaults her over money tussle

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder, violence and alcohol addiction, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, veteran actress Kasammal, who rose to prominence for her performance in the 2021 film Kadaisi Vivasayi has passed away after being brutally assaulted by her son. She was 71. Her son, P Namakodi, has now been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Police.

As per reports by News18, the incident occurred around 3 AM on Sunday in a village named Anaiur, near Madurai. An infuriated Namakodi hit his mother on the head with a wooden log for refusing to give him money to purchase alcohol, leading to her death on the spot. It is understood that the neighbors informed the police, who took Namakodi into custody.

Neighbors say tussle over money was a frequent occurrence

Kasammal, and her husband Balsami had two children including Namakodi. It is understood that Namakodi had been living with Kasammal for the last 15 years, after getting divorced. Additionally, it is learnt that Namakodi was addicted to alcohol, and would often ask Kasammal for money to purchase it. As per the neighbors, there were frequent altercations between the two in the name of money.

The Usilampatti Taluk Police intervened, and took Namakodi into custody, and confiscated the murder weapon. They also took Kasammal’s body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Kasammal on the workfront

Kasammal rose to prominence following her performance in the 2021 film Kadaisi Vivasayi, helmed by M. Manikandan. The film featured an 85 year old farmer named Nallandi, and also had Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Kali Muthu and many more in prominent roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim, and even won the awards for the Best Feature Film in Tamil at the 69th National Awards, and Special Mention by the Jury for Nallandi’s performance.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

Apart from writing and direction, Manikandan also bankrolled the project, under the banner of Tribal Arts Production, as well as cranked the camera for the film. Additionally, the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and Richard Harvey. B Ajithkumar was roped in as the film’s editor. Vijay Sethupathi took care of the film’s distribution as well.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why is actor-host Suma Kanakala missing from small screen?