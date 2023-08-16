Kajal Aggarwal gives glimpse into romantic lunch date with husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday; See PIC

Kajal Aggarwal is super active on social media and often shares beautiful glimpses of her family life with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. The actress shared a sneak peek into her special lunch date on the occasion of her husband's birthday. The couple enjoyed some quality time and made sure to capture the moment as well.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a photo with her husband Gautam from their lunch date. They filled their tummy with delicious food, laughter, and good and their big smiles is proof of it. The couple clicked a perfect frame together from their lunch table. While Kajal looks radiant in a black floral dress with a deep neck and subtle makeup, Gautam complemented her with simple casuals in a blue t-shirt and white pants.

On the table, we can also notice, a delicious chocolate cake for Gautam on his birthday by Kajal. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Spending his day like..."

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her husband Gautam Kitchlu's birthday

In the morning, the Darling actress also shared a family photo to wish her dear husband a happy birthday. The photo captured from the back shows Kajal, Neil, the pet dog, and Gautam holding hands. She wrote, Happy Birthday Husband (with a kiss emoticon)."

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October 2020 after being in a relationship for several years. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Later in April 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Neil.



Professional front

Kajal Aggarwal is entering an exciting phase in her professional life, with two major releases in Telugu and Tamil. In the film Bhagavanth Kesari, she will be starring alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also features Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. She will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan in the highly anticipated film Indian 2.

The actress also announced a female-centric film Satyabhama, where she is playing the role of a cop. The film marks the 60th film in her career.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses fans for first time amid acting break, makes a promise ahead of Kushi release