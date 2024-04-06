Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s film Indian 2 to release in June 2024; Here’s what we know?

Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel to Shankar's 1996 magnum opus Indian featuring Kamal Hassan, stands as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, uncertainties loom over its release as no official dates have been announced yet. Reportedly, the tentative release date for the movie as of now is June 13th.

Director Shankar is doing something new - he's working on two big movies at once! He's busy with Indian 2, the sequel to the hit film starring Kamal Hassan. At the same time, he's also making Game Changer, his first movie in Tollywood with Ram Charan Teja. This is different for Shankar because he usually spends a lot of time on one movie, but now he's trying out something different by working on two exciting projects at the simultaneously.

Check out Indian 2- An outro

Speculation abounds that Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 could potentially be released in two parts, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Additionally, Kamal Hassan's collaboration with Mani Ratnam on Thug Life has faced delays, mainly attributed to his political engagements. Furthermore, actors Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi have reportedly stepped away from Thug Life due to scheduling conflicts.

Indian 2 appears to possess all the elements necessary for a blockbuster- a stellar cast led by legendary Kamal Hassan, the directorial skills of master craftsman Shankar, and a theme of corruption that resonates with Tamil cinema audiences. It fills a void that has been present for some time. All the team needs is a well-planned release strategy with effective promotions. Once the release date confusion is resolved, Indian 2 is set to kick start its journey with a series of promos leading up to a grand release

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is one of the biggest Tamil projects this year, offering hope to Tamil cinema which has seen a lack of major releases recently. It's a sequel to Indian, where a vigilante freedom fighter named Senapathy fights corruption. Indian 2 brings Senapathy back for another round.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, Chithha Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, along with the late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has taken over the music composition, replacing AR Rahman from the original movie.

With its strong cast and fresh music, Indian 2 has the potential to revive Tamil cinema

