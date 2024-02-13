Kamal Haasan pens note on director Vetri Duraisamy’s tragic demise: ‘It is an unimaginable grief that a young man…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Vetri Duraisamy, aged 45, was reported missing on February 4th, when his car met with an unfortunate accident on the road. On 12th February, the dead body of the late Vetri Duraisamy was recovered from the banks of River Sutlej. Many actors and friends have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late director.

Now, Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also paid an emotional tribute to the late Vetri Duraisamy and his dear family. The Vikram actor took to his X platform and shared his grief and condolences with the family of director Vetri Duraisamy.

Kamal Haasan's condolence note for Vetri Duraisamy and family

Kamal Haasan wrote, "The news of the death of Vetri Duraisamy, the son of former Chennai Mayor and friend Saithai Duraisamy, is deeply saddened. It is an unimaginable grief that a young man who was doing his work with dignity at a tender age met his end in such an accident. I console the father who is suffering from the loss of his son with a heavy heart. He should recover from this soon."

Director Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body discovered after 9-day search

The driver of the car, Tenzin was found dead on the spot of the accident. According to an article published by NewsBreak, Tenzin is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving the vehicle, leading him to lose control of the four-wheeler. As a result, the car toppled over, with all three men seated inside. Vetri Duraisamy and Gopinath were reportedly in Shimla to check out locations for Vetri’s next film.

The search operation involved officials from the state, with drones also being used to carry out the task. At last, Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body was located nearly 3-6 kilometers away from the spot of the accident after 9 days of search operation.

The body was later transported to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGCMH) in Shimla for postmortem before being handed over to the family. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also expressed his condolences to Saidai Duraisamy, acknowledging the tragedy that no father should ever have to endure.

More about Vetri Duraisamy

In the year 2021, he wrote and directed a movie called Endravaathu Oru Naal. Tamil actor Vidharth starred in the movie along with Malayali actress Ramya Nambeeshan in lead roles. The film also won awards at various international film festivals. He was also a close friend of Thala Ajith Kumar.

