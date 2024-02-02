Kamal Haasan UNVEILS first look poster of Silambarasan TR’s STR48 ahead of his birthday

Silambarasan TR, or Simbu, as he is fondly called by his fans, is undeniably one of the best actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for around two decades now, and continues to entertain fans with his versatile performances. The actor also enjoys an ardent fan-following.

It was recently revealed that the actor will next be seen in Desingh Periasamy’s upcoming film, tentatively titled STR48. The film is touted to be a period action entertainer, and has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. In the latest update, the veteran actor revealed the first look poster of the upcoming film, ahead of Silambarasan’s 41st birthday, which falls on February 3rd. The poster shows Simbu in a dual role with long hair facing off against each other. It also carried the tagline “Blood and Battle” Kamal Haasan also wished the actor for his birthday in the caption, saying:

“Happy Birthday to my dear brother @SilambarasanTR_”

Check out the post below:

The poster also showcases a large army that is prepared for battle, with fire raging behind them as well. The look of the poster seems to suggest a period-fantasy film, which would feature Simbu as a brave knight. However, one thing that is guaranteed is that STR48 is sure to be a unique film, and would be an excellent theater experience for the audience.

What we know about STR48 so far

STR48 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Simbu and director Desingh Periyasamy, known for directing the 2017 film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. It is understood that Keerthy Suresh is all set to play the female lead in the film as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

As mentioned earlier, the film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. As per rumors, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer, but this has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

Silambarasan on the workfront

If all goes well, it is understood that Silambarasan will be reuniting with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the sequel of the 2022 film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. However, this will only be after both the actors finish their current professional commitments. The actor is also planning to reunite with Venkat Prabhu for the sequel of the highly appreciated Maanaadu.

