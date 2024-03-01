Kamal Haasan was in tears after watching Manjummel Boys, reveals Gunaa director Santhana Bharathi

Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath in the lead roles is currently having a dream run in the theatres. For the unaware, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of boys from Kochi, whose vacation to Kodaikanal goes awry when one of their friends gets trapped in the famous Guna caves. What is the significance behind the name ‘Guna’? Keep reading.

During a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Gunaa director Santhana Bharathi spoke about his experience while watching the film. He said, “Somebody told me there’s this film that has been made around the Guna caves, so I watched the film and I loved it.”

Kamal Haasan tears up while watching Manjummel Boys?

Talking about the theatre reaction to the song Kanmani Anbodu, he said, “The whole theatre erupted in cheers and applause when Kanmani Anbodu played during the climax. I got goosebumps and there were tears in my eyes. After 33 years, I recognized the value of a film. Even Kamal Haasan was watching the film with me and he was in tears too.”

While talking about the dangers of the Guna cave, Santhana Bharathi revealed that it was only when he saw the film that he really understood the dangers surrounding the Guna cave. Further explaining, he said, “While we shot for Gunaa, neither did I nor anyone else know about the dangers of the Gunaa cave. But while watching it, I just thought, did we really take such a risk?”

Everything you need to know about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, Jean Paul Lal, Balu Varghese, and many others. The film has been written and directed by Poduval Chidambaram. It is a retelling of the real-life incidents that occurred in the Guna caves, when a man named Shubash fell into one of the cave’s pits and had to be rescued by one of his own friends, Kuttan.

The film has been met with resounding applause from the audience, and recently, Gunaa actor Kamal Haasan and Gunaa director Santhana Bharathi watched Manjummel Boys and also met the entire team and expressed their congratulations.

