Manjummel Boys actor Vijaya Muthu gets emotional over appreciation for his role; says '32-year dream has been fulfilled'

During an interview with Cine Ulagam, Manjummel Boys actor Vijaya Muthu got emotional as he spoke about the response to his role in the film. The actor’s painful story will make you think that the film industry is not just about the glitz and the glam, it is also about the countless struggles of many artists.

Vijaya Muthu breaks down in tears over audience's reaction to his role in Manjummel Boys

During the interview, when asked about Vijaya Muthu’s reaction to the audience’s response to his role, the actor could not hold back his tears, as he broke down in front of the interviewer. “How do I say this? Everybody studies and then enters the world of cinema, but it was different for me. I came into the film industry at the age of 12, and have faced several battles since” the actor narrated.

Further shedding light on his pain-driven journey, he said, “There is not a director in the Tamil Film Industry I haven’t seen or worked with, and yet, even after crying and begging for good roles, nobody came forward to help me or promote me. I didn’t get anything, or rather nobody gave me anything.”

“I came into the film industry with a dream to act, it is not about the money. Yes, cinema gave me everything that I have. When I came running to this industry at the age of 12, it provided for my family and it has provided for my kids. But ultimately, my dream of entering the film industry to be recognized as an actor has been fulfilled today. I have fought 32 years to reach this stage, so many struggles, so many hardships, and unexplainable pain” Vijaya Muthu said, stopping himself from further revelation as the emotions got the best of him.

Talking about the unexpected act of fate, Vijaya Muthu said, “It took a bunch of Malayalis, who came from somewhere to protect me, to give me a role.” Expressing his gratitude to the all the viewers, he said, “I am grateful to all the Malayalis and the Tamil audience for watching the film and appreciating my performance.”

