Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life to be a hyperlink story? Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi to join second schedule

Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam is progressing at a rapid pace. Going by the recent reports, it looks like the first schedule of the film involving actors Kamal Haasan, Joju George and Abhirami has been completed. Reports suggest that Thug Life is going to be a hyperlink story, with multiple stories forming the plot of the movie.

Not only that, Kamal Haasan is reportedly going to be in a bearded getup throughout the movie. The team is currently taking a short break, after which the second schedule of Thug Life involving actors Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Gautham Karthik will go on floors. The second schedule will also reportedly involve a massive action block in Russia. However, official word regarding the film’s update is awaited.

More details about Thug Life

Thug Life is the second collaboration between stalwarts Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Their previous collaboration was the iconic Tamil gangster drama Nayakan, a film which set the benchmark for gangster films to follow. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, Gautam Karthik and many others. Thug Life has been written and directed by Mani Ratnam, with the music being composed by AR Rahman.

Kamal Haasan upcoming movies

Kamal Haasan had a fantastic 2022 with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, and despite no release in 2023, it looks like the actor has saved his best for the year 2024, with some massive projects loaded in his locker.

The actor will be seen in the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian, titled Indian 2. The film features Kamal Haasan in a returning role as the ‘Indian’ a vigilante who fights for anti-corruption. Indian 2 is scheduled to release in 2024.

Apart from Indian, Kamal Haasan is also set to play a major role in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film boasts a mindblowing star cast of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are also rumored to play cameos in the film.

Kamal Haasan is also set to do an out-and-out action film with fight master duo Anbariv.

