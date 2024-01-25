KH233: Kamal Haasan’s film with H Vinoth shelved?

It has been quite some time since Kamal Haasan’s film with H Vinoth, tentatively titled KH233, was announced. However, there seems to have been no major updates from the makers since its announcement, despite several rumors having arisen.

On July 4th, 2023, the makers of the film had confirmed the project with a 37 second clipping that they shared on social media. As expected, fans were ecstatic and hoped to see what H Vinoth had in store for the veteran actor. However, as per a report by TOI, the makers of KH233 have dropped the film as Kamal Haasan is unhappy with the film’s development.

Raaj Kamal Films International reveal projects in the pipeline

The speculations of KH233 being dropped began following a post shared by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. The production house put out a post on their X (formerly Twitter), where they opened up about the projects they would be producing. However, KH233, which was initially announced to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, was missing from the list. The post by the production house read:

“Rest is action; #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan; #ThugLife #KH237 #SK21 #STR48”

More about the projects in the pipeline

The tweet put out by the makers talked about four films being in the pipeline. The first one is Thug Life, which is Kamal Haasan’s reunion with Mani Ratnam after a span of 37 long years. The second film they mentioned is KH237, which was announced quite recently by the makers. The film will mark the directorial debut of stunt choreographers Anbariv.

Apart from that the production house is also bankrolling two other projects, which is Sivakarthikeyan’s 21st project, tentatively titled SK21 and Simbu’s 48th film, tentatively titled STR48. The former is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy and also features Sai Pallavi in a prominent role. As for the latter, it is understood that the film is produced by Desingh Periasamy and features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Kamal Haasan on the workfront

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar’s the sequel of Shankar’s 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and many more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, as mentioned earlier, the actor is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more in prominent roles. It was revealed that Kamal Haasan’s character would be named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

