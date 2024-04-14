Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh tragically passes away

Kannada industry's renowned film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh tragically passed away on April 14. As per reports, Jagadeesh died by suicide at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout in Bangalore. However, his family has denied the same. The sudden death of Jagadeesh has left celebrities and social media in a complete state of shock.

As reported by The Times of India, Jagadeesh's family members have completely denied the possibility of suicide and said that Jagadeesh suffered a heart stroke.

Jagadeesh was last seen in a family gathering with his daughter Soundarya at Priyanka Upendra's Holi celebrations. His daughter recently tied the knot with Jagadeesh's close friend Laggere Narayanaswamy.

More about Soundarya Jagadeesh

Soundarya Jagadeesh was renowned for producing classic projects from the Kannada industry including the 2010 film Appu and Pappu, 2012 film Snehitaru, and 2015 flick Ramleela starring Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Apart from being a film producer, Jagadeesh was also a renowned business tycoon who owned the famous Jetlag Pub in Bangalore. He was known by many popular Kannada actors including Superstar Darshan and Power star Venkatesh as well.

As per reports, Jagadeesh's pubs license was temporarily suspended as a case was registered for a late-night partying session which included Darshan's recently released film Katera's crew and some members.

Rumors have also been that Soundarya faced a heavy loss in financial terms and his house was also seized by the bank earlier. However, no official confirmation about the same has been shared yet.

Meanwhile, further reports are awaited on the demise of Soundarya Jagadeesh.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Vishu 2024: Mohanlal, Mammootty to Prithviraj; Top South Indian celebs who wished fans on festive occasion