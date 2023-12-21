Keedaa Cola OTT release: When and where to watch Tharun Bhascker comedy thriller

Keedaa Cola dominated the box office at the time of its release and stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, and Tharun Bhascker, who also directed the film. The film, which premiered in theaters on November 3, 2023, received an overwhelming response, particularly for the comedy delivered in the film.

To the delight of moviegoers eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch Keedaa Cola on OTT, the film is set to make its digital premiere on the streaming platform Aha on December 29th, providing an exceptional opportunity for those who missed the film's theatrical run to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

Check out Aha's tweet about the Keedaa Cola OTT release below

Story of Tharun Bhascker’s Keedaa Cola

The plot revolves around Jeevan (Jeevan Kumar), a politician who is humiliated by another corporator and is desperate to become one himself; he seeks assistance from his brother Naidu (Tharun Bhascker), who has recently been released from prison, and Naidu proposes a ridiculous idea to achieve their goal.

Meanwhile, Vaastu (Chaitanya Rao) and Lancham (Rag Mayur) are friends who are tired of their bad luck and challenging circumstances. When they find a cockroach in a cola bottle, they decide to sue the cold drink company for a quick buck.

Check out Tharun Bhascker’s directional movie Keedaa Cola trailer below

What does the title Keedaa Cola mean?

Keedaa means a creature with six legs, and Cola is the name of a soft drink brand. The poster shows the cap of a soft drink bottle with the title written on it. The poster indicates in the crime part that we can spot the blood. In the bottom part, we can also observe a creature. “Experience crime comedy like never before…” assured the makers of the movie.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati produced the film Keedaa Cola, which stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and Rag Mayur.

