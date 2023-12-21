Keedaa Cola OTT release: When and where to watch Tharun Bhascker comedy thriller
Keedaa Cola, starring Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam, will be released on this date and on this OTT platform; find out where you can watch it!
Keedaa Cola dominated the box office at the time of its release and stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, and Tharun Bhascker, who also directed the film. The film, which premiered in theaters on November 3, 2023, received an overwhelming response, particularly for the comedy delivered in the film.
To the delight of moviegoers eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch Keedaa Cola on OTT, the film is set to make its digital premiere on the streaming platform Aha on December 29th, providing an exceptional opportunity for those who missed the film's theatrical run to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.
Check out Aha's tweet about the Keedaa Cola OTT release below
Story of Tharun Bhascker’s Keedaa Cola
The plot revolves around Jeevan (Jeevan Kumar), a politician who is humiliated by another corporator and is desperate to become one himself; he seeks assistance from his brother Naidu (Tharun Bhascker), who has recently been released from prison, and Naidu proposes a ridiculous idea to achieve their goal.
Meanwhile, Vaastu (Chaitanya Rao) and Lancham (Rag Mayur) are friends who are tired of their bad luck and challenging circumstances. When they find a cockroach in a cola bottle, they decide to sue the cold drink company for a quick buck.
Check out Tharun Bhascker’s directional movie Keedaa Cola trailer below
What does the title Keedaa Cola mean?
Keedaa means a creature with six legs, and Cola is the name of a soft drink brand. The poster shows the cap of a soft drink bottle with the title written on it. The poster indicates in the crime part that we can spot the blood. In the bottom part, we can also observe a creature. “Experience crime comedy like never before…” assured the makers of the movie.
Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati produced the film Keedaa Cola, which stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and Rag Mayur.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested and taken into custody
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'