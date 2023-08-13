KGF Chapter 3 shoot to begin before Prabhas' Salaar 2?

According to reports, Prashanth Neel will start working on KGF chapter 3 first and then Prabhas' Salaar 3.

KGF Chapter 3 update
KGF Chapter 3 shoot to begin before Prabhas' Salaar 2? (PC: Prashanth Neel Instagram)

Amid the rising anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, reports suggest that Prashanth Neel will soon kickstart working on KGF: Chapter 3. Prashanth Neel is a name behind the biggest blockbusters like KGF Chapters 1 and 2, the audience is now eagerly eyeing KGF Chapter 3. In fact, the glimpses of the same revealed by Hombale Films on the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2, is proof. 

Yash's fans and moviegoers are super curious to know when the director Prashanth Neel is going to start working on KGF chapter 3 and now we got to hear that the film on the floors soon, even before the shoot for Salaar 2 begins. However, an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. 

The action world of Prashanth Neel with films like the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has set high expectations among movie lovers. There is no denying that the director has developed a whole new KGF universe and is emerging as one of the biggest franchises. Meanwhile, as Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is creating buzz across, we might get hints about KGF 3 in the film. 

Revisit KGF: Chapter 1 and 2

Prashanth Neel has indeed created a whole new universe. Let's wait to know what's in store for us next. Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is set to release in September 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan among others.

