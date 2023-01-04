Kichcha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna criticised for not watching Kantara: Should learn to handle

When asked if Rashmika's statement was blown out of proportion, Sudeep told IndiaGlitz Telugu in an interview, “It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, there were news channels interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr Rajkumar sir’s time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers."

Rashmika Mandanna is often trolled for her words. Recently, she was trolled by netizens for saying she hasn't watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Several people alleged that she forgot her roots after becoming a successful actor. Now, Kichcha Sudeep reacted to the criticism she has faced for her response of not watching Kantara. The Vikrant Rona actor said that a celebrity life is all about getting garlands and stones as well.

He added, "So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly media is there? It’s wrong (to say that) because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes and stones also coming at you."

Sudeep stated that as a celebrity one has to know how to deal with it. He said, “I think we should learn to face it and get stronger. When we know that this is going to happen, I think we will all be more polished in what we talk, how we speak or what we are supposed to say. You want to have an account on Facebook and Twitter and following of 2 or 10 million but you don’t want this negative thing? Really?"

Rashmika on Kantara controversy and ban from Sandalwood

Recently, Rashmika responded about the recent Kanatra controversy and her fallout with Rishab Shetty and said, "See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it.”

It was also reported that the actress got banned by the Kannada film producers, she quipped, “So far I have not been banned."

Reacts to trolls

After receiving online trolls constantly, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and penned a lengthy note as she described herself as the “punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there”. "It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry."

Upcoming projects of Sudeep and Rashmika

Kichcha Sudeep will next star in director Chandru's action entertainer Kabzaa. Featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead, the project will see Shriya Saran as the leading lady. Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. The much-awaited drama is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th January this year.

