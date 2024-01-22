Lavanya Tripathi wears personalized jewelry on the auspicious occasion of Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram

Lavanya Tripathi, popular actress in the Telugu film industry, recently shared her heartfelt connection with the historic Prana Pratishta of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Born in Ayodhya, her film journey began with Andala Rakshasi in 2012.

On January 22, during the auspicious Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Lavanya expressed her joy on social media, accompanied by striking pictures. What caught everyone's attention is she wore a special 'Ram Parivar' necklace and earrings, showcasing her devotion.

In her Instagram post, Lavanya, draped in a traditional red saree, exuding timeless beauty. Her graceful presence in this ethnic attire captivates hearts, embodying elegance and cultural charm.

She described the significance of the Pran-Pratishta ceremony, not only for Ayodhya but the entire nation. Wearing the Ram parivar jewelry, she added a personal touch to the celebration, calling it a unifying moment for all citizens.

Sharing the pics Lavanya wrote,”Having been born in Ayodhya, the divine residence of Lord Rama, I feel incredibly lucky to witness this auspicious occasion. It is a moment of great pride for me and all fellow bharatvasi ( citizens of india) as we witness the Pran-Pratishta of Lord Sri Ram. Wearing the Ram parivar jewelry adds a personal touch to this joyous occasion. This Pran-Pratishta ceremony not only holds significance for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. It is a time when the nation as a whole comes together to celebrate and rejoice in the divine presence of Lord Rama. It is a moment that unifies us all, May it foster a sense of unity among all its citizens and strengthen the bonds that hold our diverse country together. With Jai Shri Ram on our lips and hearts filled

with devotion, let us pray for peace, understanding, and goodwill to prevail in Ayodhya and throughout India.”

Her post resonated with many, impressing everyone with her deep connection to Ayodhya and her wishes for unity and peace.

More About Lavanya Tripathi

Having collaborated with Varun Tej in films like Mr. and Pratishkam 9000 KMPH, the actress tied the knot with Varun last year. Recently, Lavanya and her husband, along with other members of the mega family, celebrated Sankranti in Bengaluru, creating cherished memories in the midst of their busy lives in the Telugu film industry.

