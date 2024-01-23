Legends in one frame: Ram Charan, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi click blockbuster selfie at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The sacred consecration of Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya has brought a festive energy to the whole nation, with happiness and joy illuminating the country. While the highlight of the event was witnessing the return of Ram Lalla to his birthplace, Ayodhya, the event also helped bring together multiple celebrities from across the country in one place.

Recently, an image was uploaded on social media featuring a wholesome interaction of South superstars Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Dhanush. Megastar Chiranjeevi placed his arm on Dhanush’s shoulder, whereas Ram Charan held on to Captain Miller actor’s arm. The radiating smiles of the three actors are sure to brighten your day.

Check out the photo below:

Some other images and videos from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir event

It looks like there are a lot of visuals from the event that are yet to surface online. But some of the other interactions that caught the public’s attention were that of Rajinikanth, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sachin Tendulkar posing for a selfie along with another selfie of actor Pawan Kalyan with the Ram Mandir. Further, a video of the actor from the event also surfaced online, wherein he expressed how this was an emotional day for him and that he was teary-eyed during the whole event.

Another video that surfaced from the inauguration ceremony was the interaction of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Celebrities react to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Celebrities worldwide expressed their excitement upon witnessing the holy adoration of Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya. Among them was actor Allu Arjun, who shared his excitement on social media, calling it a significant day in the history of India. Actresses Lavanya Tripathi, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others also expressed excitement about the event.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who also happened to be present at the event, spoke about his experience, calling it a blessed opportunity. The actor, who arrived with his wife Pragathi Shetty in Ayodhya a day earlier from the event, had enough time to soak in all of the devotion diffused in the city of Ayodhya.

