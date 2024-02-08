Lover Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching the Manikandan starrer romantic drama film

Manikandan K and Sri Gouri Priya starrer Lover, helmed by Prabhu Ram Vyas has finally hit the silver screens today, February 8th, 2024. The film features a prominent cast including Nikhila Sankar, Harish Kumar, Kanna Ravi, Pintu Pandu, and several others in crucial roles, apart from the two lead actors.

Although the film received relatively less hype compared to other releases over the weekend, including Lal Salaam, Eagle, and even Yatra 2, the film did receive its fair share of attention from the audience, especially owing to the widespread and clever promotions by its makers. The film’s trailer was also released recently, helping pique the audience’s curiosity to watch the film on the silver screens.

Audiences say performances to music, Lover is a winner

Several fans who watched the film’s first show, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement after watching the film. They hailed the film’s realistic approach, the storytelling by Prabhu Ram Vyas, as well as the performances. Fans also praised the film’s score, composed by Sean Roldan. Additionally, some members of the audience had also mentioned that there were certain scenes which they found to be quite dragged.

One fan wrote on his X: ‘#Lover a great movie by @vyaaaas whose livin’ was equally intriguing. @Manikalabali87 & @srigouripriya have killed it @iamkannaravi was a show stealer @RSeanRoldan scores well after their successful outing in #goodnight movie. Do watch this movie in theatres from tomorrow’

Check out the reviews below:

More about Lover

Lover is a romantic drama film that delves deeper into Arun and Divya’s relationship that begins to fade over time. It is understood that the couple have been in a six-year relationship. However, as their feelings begin to fade, they begin questioning if love can withstand such differences that grow over time. How they face the situations, and the external factors that arise forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. As mentioned earlier, Sean Roldan composes the music for the film. Shreyaas Krishna has been roped in as the film’s DoP while Bharat Vikraman takes care of the film’s editing.

