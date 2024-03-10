Vijay Deverakonda upcoming movies: From Parasuram’s The Family Star to rumored role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

The handsome hunk and everyone’s beloved Vijay Deverakonda has been making strides in his career ever since his breakout role with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 film Arjun Reddy.

Even though the actor has a successful business venture and a strong internet presence with his often interactive sessions with his fans, he has been in a downtrend over his last few films.

Most notably, the 2022 film Liger, starring Vijay in the lead role and written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was a highly hyped-up sports action film. Unfortunately, it was dismissed by both audiences and critics alike and took a huge hit at the box office, making it one of the worst films of 2022.

In the following year, Vijay did return to the big screens but this time with a romantic comedy film called Kushi which had Samantha Ruth Prabhu starring alongside him. The film was written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. It revolves around the love story of two individuals who come from different backgrounds and marry each other, explores how the dynamics of relationships take place after their marriage and how complications occur between them.

Despite receiving praise for the chemistry between Vijay and Samantha, the film was met with mixed reviews by critics and only managed to perform averagely at the box office. Taking these aspects into consideration, it's evident that Vijay needs a standout film that can not only satisfy his fans but also appeal to the broader movie audience.

With a few movies already in his pipeline, here are some of the upcoming films by Vijay Deverakonda that everyone is waiting to see.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movies

1. The Family Star

Director: Parasuram Petla

Release Date: 5th April 2024

The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles is the next film of the Taxiwaala actor to release this year. The film was written and directed by Parasuram Petla, who is joining with the actor after their previous super hit film Geetha Govindam.

The film’s teaser which was released a few days ago hinted at Vijay’s character being a complete family guy who is devoted to serving his family alongside fulfilling household tasks like cooking and cleaning while also taking time out to confront any hurdles he faces and also investing time in his love life.

Along with many characters being shown for a few mere seconds, the teaser also showcased Mrunal Thakur who is pairing up with Vijay Deverakonda for the very first time and seems to spark extreme on-screen chemistry with the actor.

The film was initially supposed to be released during the festive season of Sankranti among various other films, including clashing with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. But due to the delay of the films’ US schedule, the makers opted out of the Sankranti race and postponed the film to April 5th, 2024. The film is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

2. VD12

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Release Date: Yet to be announced

Back in 2022, before the release of Liger, it was initially announced that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh would be collaborating once again for a film called JGM aka Jana Gana Mana which would have had Vijay in the lead role with Pooja Hegde joining the cast as the female lead.

Though it was announced, the film got shelved due to the box office performance by Liger where Vijay opted to work with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his 12th film. The film, which was initially announced with a silhouette of an IPS officer, is said to be a high-octane spy action thriller which is reportedly being made on an enormous budget.

The film has also roped in Sreeleela as the female lead with Anirudh Ravichander joining once again with Gowtam after their previous film with Nani. Although there were quite some rumors that stated the film had been dropped or halted due to financial constraints and the director moving on to another small-scale project, now it has been reported that the film will be restarting the shoot from this month onwards.

According to a report from Gulte.com, Vijay will immediately start working on VD12 once he is all finished with The Family Star with Sreeleela also clearing up her schedule for the film.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Director: Nag Aswin

Release Date: 9th May 2024

Despite not being officially announced, it is highly rumored that Vijay Deverakond is playing a cameo part in the highly-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and many more in the leading roles.

The film directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin is said to be an epic science-fiction dystopian film, based on Hindu myth scriptures following the concept of Vaishnava cosmology in which it is prophesied that an avatar of God Vishnu from the Hindu mythology would appear in his tenth and final avatar and would put an end to the cosmic cycle, resetting it.

The film features Prabhas playing the role of Kalki with Kamal Haasan playing the main antagonist of the film called Kali. The film is also expected to have Amitabh Bachchan play the character of Ashwatthama.

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, it is also expected that actors Nani and Dulquer Salmaan will also play special cameo roles in the film but this has also not yet been confirmed. Interestingly, Vijay and Nag Aswin have shared a professional relationship with each other since the latter’s days as an assistant director to Sekhar Kammula for the film Life is Beautiful.

With such films already lined up for Vijay to release in the coming days, it would be a sight to see what the actor is cooking up for his fans and how he will manage to keep them satisfied with his acting skills and script selection.

