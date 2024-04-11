Aavesham Twitter Review: Is Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy worth watching in theaters? Find out

The Malayalam industry is on a spree after giving consistent blockbusters in the year 2024. Now, another surprise package titled Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has landed in theaters. So, is the unbeatable streak of the Malayalam industry still continuing or it has succumbed? Let's find out

Netizens review Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham

As per netizens, Aavesham is yet another successful venture given by the Malayalam movie industry as many have hailed it as a blockbuster and a banger. Many have praised Fahadh Faasil's character Ranga and mentioned he has nailed it as a perfect all-rounder. Several have also praised Sajin Gopu’s performance in the flick.

A Twitter user wrote, “Aavesham is a winner !! A good theatre watch with ample high moments. Bit lagging in some portions of the second half but climax and tail end act were superb.”

Another user said, “I just expected peak performance by Fafa before the release and I got it in the fullest. Fahad faasil undoubtedly the peak.. I repeat the peak. Nothing more to describe him.”

Storyline of Aavesham

The plot of Aavesham follows three youngsters who arrive in Bangalore to study engineering and get involved in a confrontation with senior students. Seeking vengeance, they seek help from a local mobster named Ranga. Their encounter with Ranga sets up the rest of the story.

More about Aavesham

Jithu Madhavan, who directed Romancham, leads Aavesham, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the major role. Apart from the Pushpa actor, the film stars Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many others in prominent roles.

Aavesham is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed, under the banner of Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Sushin Shyam has directed the music and background scores.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming films

Fahadh is all set to feature in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is scheduled for a release on August 15, 2024, with Fahadh reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS.

In addition, the actor is working on his next film, Vettaiyan, which will star Thalaivar Rajinikanth, directed by T J Gnanavel. Besides these films, Fahadh Faasil will participate in the Tamil film titled Maareesan alongside Vadivelu.

