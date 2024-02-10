Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar receive special anniversary wishes from daughter Sitara; calls them 'best parents'

Today, that is, 10th February 2024, marks the 19th anniversary of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. To celebrate this joyous day, daughter Sitara Ghattamneni posted an adorable picture on her social media, with a heart-melting caption.

In the post shared by Sitara, Mahesh and Namrata could be seen striking a pose for the camera with their daughter. Under the caption of the post, Sitara wrote “Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world! Love you both so much!”

Sitara’s close bond parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata

Sitara has always shared an extremely close bond with her parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The star kid, who is very expressive and open on social media, has often shared some of her sweet moments with Mahesh and Namrata.

Mahesh’s adorable throwback anniversary post

Mahesh Babu also posted a cute throwback picture with his wife Namrata, where the then-young lovebirds looked cozy in love.

More about Mahesh and Namrata’s marriage

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the sets of their film Vamsi. They began dating shortly after the film was finished and decided to enter into wedlock with their marriage on February 10th, 2005.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starring Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and others. The film was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti and has now just recently hit the small screens, and is streaming on Netflix.

Mahesh Babu’s next project includes the ambitious adventure drama with SS Rajamouli. The actor is also believed to have recently completed the prep work for the film in Germany, where he is said to have undergone strength training for the project. The writer of the film, Vijayendra Prasad has recently confirmed that the script has been completed and that the pre-production work is in full swing. Oscar Award-winning music composer MM Keerawani is reported to have begun scoring the music for the film.

