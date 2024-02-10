Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara falls prey to cybercrime as unidentified person creates her fake account

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has been targeted in an online fraudulent activity. An unknown person has created her fake account to conduct some illegal activities.

Now, to light the heinous event, GMB Entertainment, Mahesh Babu’s production house, has issued an advisory statement from their official Instagram handle and said that a case has been registered under Madhapur Police. An investigation is also underway to trace the individual behind this activity.

An unidentified person has impersonated Sitara on Instagram and has been sending unauthorized trading and investment links to the account’s followers. GMB Entertainment has also mentioned Sitara Ghattamaneni's official Instagram handle and wrote, "This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one."

GMB Entertainment issues advisory on Sitara

Sitara's promotion for her father Mahesh Babu

Sitara was recently spotted with her friends after watching his father's latest release Guntur Kaaram. She was seen in a red checkered shirt, reminiscent just like her father wore in the film, expressing her affection in a way that truly resonates with fans. She also posted her dance video on Bharat Ane Nenu star's sensational track Dum Masala which garnered immense praise from fans.

Advertisement

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram which was released theatrically on January 12th, 2024 is currently streaming on Netflix and is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada,

Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from Mahesh Babu , Guntur Kaaram stars a massive ensemble cast of Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and many others.

The film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for the film.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu has returned from Germany recently, where the actor was reportedly undergoing strength training for his upcoming film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Mahesh also posted a few pictures from the gym as well as his outdoor training with his trainer. The film is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the backdrop of the African jungles.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you know Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer dark comedy film Super Deluxe?