Guntur Kaaram final box office collections: Mahesh Babu close with 172Cr Worldwide

Telugu film Guntur Kaaram had practically exhausted its box office run last month, though it continues to play at several centres. It will be released digitally on Netflix tomorrow, which will be officially shutter down for it. The Mahesh Babu star vehicle has grossed Rs. 142 crore at the Indian box office and USD 3.60 million (Rs. 30 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 172 crore.

Guntur Kaaram had a decent start but couldn’t build on that due to missed word of mouth. Thanks to the Sankranti festive period, it managed to put numbers on board but after the holiday period was over, it came down heavily. The film did a bit better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost is the strongest, with final numbers similar to that of Sarkaru Vaari Paata but that film itself was a bit of an underperformer. Nizam closed with a dismal Rs. 47 crore, of which Rs. 19 crore came on the first day itself.

In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 129 crore, marking the lowest collection for a Mahesh Babu starrer since Maharshi in 2019. In the last five years, ticket prices have gone to very high levels, especially in Telangana, so the business level has gone higher than what it was back then. The film had fetched record prices for a Mahesh Babu film from distributors, who have lost a large chunk of their investment. The film required Rs. 105 crore share in APTS to break even but could only muster Rs. 73 crore. In all the distributor losses stand at around Rs. 40 crore subject to renegotiations.

The final box office collections of Guntur Kaaram is as follows:



Area Share Gross AP/TS 73.20 Cr. 129.50 Cr. Nizam 25.10 Cr. 47.50 Cr. Ceeded 9.10 Cr. 13.50 Cr. Andhra 39.00 Cr. 68.50 Cr. Karnataka 4.25 Cr. 8.50 Cr. Rest of India 1.30 Cr. 3.50 Cr. INDIA 78.75 Cr. 141.50 Cr. United States USD 2475K Canada USD 130K Australia USD 225K Middle East USD 225K United Kingdom USD 240K Rest of World USD 300K OVERSEAS 14.00 Cr. USD 3.60M WORLDWIDE 92.75 Cr. 171.50 Cr.

